1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Petitions Out For U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia Run At Chicago Mayor

October 24, 2022 12:31PM CDT
Share
Petitions Out For U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia Run At Chicago Mayor
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Petitions are out for another possible run at Chicago mayor by U.S. Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. The Sun Times reports readyforchuy.com provides a link so supporters can download and print the petition form that will help the Illinois Democrat get on the ballot for Mayor of Chicago. Garcia is still considering a bid to run against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking a second term. He previously ran for mayor in 2015, eventually losing to then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Popular Posts

1

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
2

Another Arrest Made in "Operation Triple P"
3

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
4

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
5

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

Recent Posts