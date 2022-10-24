Petitions Out For U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia Run At Chicago Mayor

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Petitions are out for another possible run at Chicago mayor by U.S. Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. The Sun Times reports readyforchuy.com provides a link so supporters can download and print the petition form that will help the Illinois Democrat get on the ballot for Mayor of Chicago. Garcia is still considering a bid to run against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking a second term. He previously ran for mayor in 2015, eventually losing to then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.