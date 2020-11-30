Pfizer COVID Vaccine Arrives In Chicago
A mass shipment of coronavirus vaccine has landed at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. United Airlines began shipping Pfizer’s vaccine from Belgium to Chicago on Friday. It’s unclear how many doses were on board the flight. They were packed in dry ice to be kept at below-freezing temperatures. Pfizer is still waiting for the FDA to approve the vaccine. The multinational drug company claims its coronavirus vaccine has been found to be 95-percent effective. Advisors to the CDC will meet on Tuesday to decide who gets the vaccine first.