Pfizer Recalls Children’s Advil

Pfizer is recalling bubble gum-flavored children’s Advil over a labeling mixup.

Parents complained that dosage instructions on the four-ounce bottle don’t match what’s written on the dosage cup. The label gives instructions in milliliters, but the cup’s instructions are marked in teaspoons.

The New York-based pharmaceutical giant says that the mislabling could cause a potential overdose, so it’s recalling four-ounce bubble-gum flavored medicine sold nationwide between May and June. The lot number is R51129 with an expiration date of 11-20.