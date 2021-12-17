      Weather Alert

Pfizer Study Tests Extra COVID Vaccine Dose For Kids Under 5

Dec 17, 2021 @ 12:09pm

(AP) – Pfizer is testing an extra dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for babies and preschoolers enrolled in a study of the shots.

Pfizer had been testing two very low-dose shots in children under age 5, with some data expected by year’s end.

But Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced Friday they were adding a third dose to the study after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected.

It’s not clear how much the study change will delay the quest for vaccinating the youngest children.

