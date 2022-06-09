      Weather Alert

Philippines Bakeshop Comes To Bolingbrook

Jun 9, 2022 @ 6:59am
Bolingbrook/md

Red Ribbon Bakeshop is coming to Bolingbrook. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on her Facebook page. She says the opening date is not clear but the business applied for a Certificate of Occupancy at 753 E. Boughton Road.

 

This is a Filipino bakery that’s beloved for treats like mango-glazed white chiffon cake, sweet pastries and empanadas.

 

Red Ribbon Bakeshop has over 500 total locations world-wide and over 30 locations in the U.S. It was found in 1979 and according to their website, has become one of the fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines.

 

The Bolingbrook location is in a strip mall which includes Five Guys, T-Mobile, and a UPS Store.

Popular Posts
Taste of Joliet Tickets!!
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Joliet's West Side
Illinois Residents To Receive Part Of Google Settlement
Tinley Park Man Charged In Death of New Lenox Man
Joliet Catholic Wins State Baseball Title
Connect With Us Listen To Us On