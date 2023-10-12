Photo Gallery For Witches Night Out Joliet 2023

A sold out event for the first of two nights of Witches Night Out Joliet at the Jacob Henry Mansion. This night is fun filled with vendors selling soaps to clothes to jewelry and more. The costume fundraiser for women is dedicated to making a difference in another woman’s life. The second sold out night is Thursday, October 12th, rain or shine.

The Witches Night Out Joliet committee is comprised of 30+ working and retired professional women from all walks of life who want to make a difference for women who are in need of assistance. Net proceeds from the Witches Night Out Joliet Joliet event go to Will County 501(c)(3) Recipient Agencies serving area women and children.

Through an application process each year, the Witches Night Out Joliet planning committee selects Recipient Agencies to receive net proceeds from the Witches Night Out Joliet event. Each Recipient Agency selected provides necessary services and support vital to the wellbeing of area women and children. To be considered for approval, agencies applying to be a Witches Night Out Joliet Recipient Agency must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization located in Will County. To see the list click here.