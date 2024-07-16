Photo Gallery: Joliet Crews Out In Full Force Trying To Clear Trees from Roadways

It will take at least two weeks to clear all the downed trees on area roadways. Director of Public Works for Joliet, Greg Ruddy says city crews have been working through the night to clear debris from roads. Ruddy says if you see a tree on the road in Joliet you can call 815 724-3650. But if the tree is on your property, it’s your responsibly to remove it. Ruddy says there are quite a few trees down, about three times the amount they had following Sunday’s storms. No fatalities from last night’s storm in Joliet but one person died after a semi-trailer went down an embankment on eastbound I-80 at Kedzie.

Meanwhile, ComEd working to restore power to thousands. At the height of the storm there were 250,000 customers without power and as of 9:41 a.m. there are 189,740.