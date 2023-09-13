Photo Gallery Of Dirt Track Being Built At Chicagoland Speedway

Chicagoland Speedway is getting ready for the first ever SuperMotocross Championship playoff. The dirt was being hauled in and put into place this week. Below is Alex Gillespie and Pete Henderson who have designed and built each and every SuperMotocross track in America on the series.

Chicagoland Speedway sits right outside of Chicago, Ill. in Joliet and will be easily accessible for fans traveling by car or plane with its central location and multiple airports. The 1.5 Mile D-shaped tri-oval Speedway sits on over 900 acres of land which will provide enough room for the track builders to get creative with the layout. Being a world-class facility, Chicagoland provides all the modern amenities motorsports fans expect when purchasing an event ticket. Chicagoland Speedway is no stranger to marquee events as they hosted Indy Car Series races for more than 10 years and NASCAR Cup Series races for nearly 20 years.

The SuperMotocross World Championship series will boast the sport’s largest payout of $10 million over the course of the full 31-event season. Prize money is being added to both the Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, leaving $5.5 million up for grabs for the playoffs and final. A guaranteed $1 million will go to the 450cc champion and $500,000 to the 250cc champion.

SuperMotocross World Championship will take place on Saturday, September 16 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.