Pier 1 Imports Closing Hundreds Of Stores
Pier 1 Imports/Joliet
A national chain for home goods and moderately-priced furniture is closing half of their stores, which could impact the Joliet and Bolingbrook area. Pier 1 Imports will permanently close up to 450 locations. There are 26 Pier 1 locations in Illinois. Storewide sales have been occurring at several local stores including in Joliet and Bolingbrok. A complete list was not announced as to which stores will be closing. Pier 1 Imports operates locations from Joliet along Plainfield Road, Bolingbrook on Boughton Road, also in Orland Park, Oswego, Aurora, Tinley Park and Wheaton to name a few.