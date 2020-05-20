      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pier 1 Imports To Close All Stores

May 20, 2020 @ 5:25am
Pier 1 Imports/Joliet

Another shopping giant is closing. Pier 1 Imports is shutting down all of its 540 stores.

Pier 1 has been actively trying to find a buyer for the retail chain over the last few months. The effort has failed mainly because of economic challenges tied to COVID-19

Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy in February. Officially, the company is looking for bankruptcy court approval to wind down the business.

Intellectual properties assets and online operations are said to be up for grabs.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
IDPH Announces 1,545 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday