Pig Heart Transplant Recipient Reaches 1-Month Mark, Pushing Through Physical Therapy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig has reached the one-month mark and a hospital video shows he’s working hard to recover.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine released the video Friday showing Lawrence Faucette pushing through physical therapy to regain muscle strength necessary to attempt walking.

Last year, the Maryland team transplanted a heart from a genetically modified pig into another patient who survived just two months.

This new experiment is part of a quest for animal-to-human transplants to one day ease a shortage of human organs.