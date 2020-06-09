Pilot Identified After Crashing In Beecher
The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of John E. Van Kalker, an 84 year old male resident of Crete, IL, who was pronounced deceased yesterday afternoon at 12:35 in Beecher, IL. Mr. Van Kalker was the pilot of a single passenger aircraft that was involved in an aviation incident approximately ¼ mile south of the 2000 block of West Offner Rd. in Beecher, IL. An autopsy has been scheduled for June 9th. The Federal Aviation Administration was assisted by the Will County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending FAA, autopsy, and toxicological reports.