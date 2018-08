In this Sept. 5, 20143 photo, a slice of deep-dish pizza is shown at Pequod's in Chicago. Chicago is one of a handful of cities across the country, like Boston, Milwaukee and New York, with companies that offer tours of the local pizza scene. (AP Photo/Caryn Rousseau)

A pizza museum is coming to Chicago. The U.S. Pizza Museum will be located in the South Loop. A grand opening will be held the weekend of August 10th and will offer free pizza samples. After that it will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the end of October.