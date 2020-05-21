Plainfield Academy Food Drive for Bags of Hope
Plainfield Academy will host another food drive between 9-11 a.m. this Friday, May 22, 2020 to benefit the Bags of Hope backpack food program.
Bags of Hope provides backpacks of healthy food to hundreds of District 202 students each week. The demand for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed.
Please drop off food at the Academy by driving south on Bartlett Street (one-way street) towards Lockport Street. There will be a no contact drop-off with a truck parked in the alley, to accept donations. Please social distance if others are present.
If you need someone to pick up items from your home or if you need a different time to drop off, please contact:
Karyn Holstead (kholstead@psd202.org) or Mary Ellen Miller (melmille@psd202.org).