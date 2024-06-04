Plainfield Announces Summer Entertainment Schedule

Plainfield announces the 2024 summer entertainment schedule at Settlers’ Park. The Village of Plainfield along with the Plainfield Park District are hosting the 2024 Settlers’ Park Movie Series, presented by Illinois American Water, at the Richard A. Rock Amphitheater:

June 14 – Elemental – Sponsored by Crawford, Murphy & Tilly (PG, Run Time: 101 minutes).

June 21 – Migration (PG, Run Time: 82 minutes).

July 12 – Kung Fu Panda 4 – Sponsored by Baxter & Woodman, Inc. (PG, Run Time: 94 minutes).

The movies begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and are shown on a 20-foot inflatable screen. Before the movie begins, visit with the Plainfield Library, Police Department, and Fire Protection District.

The 2024 Settlers’ Park Concert Series, presented by Illinois American Water, will feature the following bands:

June 6 – Sushi Roll.

July 18 – The Messengers.

August 1 – Strung Out

The concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Richard A. Rock Amphitheater in Settlers’ Park.

Settlers’ Park is located in Downtown Plainfield, near the intersection of Lockport Street and Van Dyke Road, just south of the Village Hall. Parking is available in the Village Hall Parking Lot, on Village Center Drive, and on Van Dyke Road.

Terraced seating is available, attendees are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray. Concessions, including popcorn and snacks, are available for sale and the proceeds benefit the movies and concerts in the park.

If inclement weather is forecast, the schedule may change. For updates and more information, please visit the Village website, plainfieldil.gov.