Plainfield Barn a ‘Total Loss’ After Fire

A barn fire in Plainfield on Sunday morning led to the loss of several livestock. It was on Sunday morning at 2:51 AM that the Plainfield Fire Protection District was called to the 600 block of Wheeler Road due a reported barn fire.

Fire companies arrived to find a large two-story barn with heavy fire showing. The fire was beginning to extend to the residents home and another barn in close proximity.

The fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to any of the other structures. The home and other barn sustained only minor fire damage.

The two story barn was a total loss. While several animals were able to be removed from the barn, the residents did lose several livestock in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.