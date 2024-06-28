Plainfield Celebrates Groundbreaking for 143rd Street East Extension

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis and the Board of Trustees celebrated the groundbreaking for the 143rd Street East Extension on Monday, June 24th with Representative Lauren Underwood, 14th District; State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel; State Representative Harry Benton; the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Will County Governmental League.

The 143rd Street East Extension will provide a direct route between Route 59 and Route 126. When it’s completed, the new east extension will be four lanes and include just under 7,000 feet of roadway, a bridge spanning the DuPage River, 2,000 feet of pathway, and new traffic signals located at the intersections of 143rd Street and Plainfield-Naperville Road and 143rd Street and IL Route 126.

Work will begin in the coming weeks and construction is expected to continue into 2025 with the roadway opening by the end of 2025.

Press release edited