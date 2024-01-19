1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Plainfield: Child Survives First Car Crash Gets Out Of Vehicle And Is Fatally Struck By Third Vehicle

January 19, 2024 6:14AM CST
File photo – Emergency Responder

A 12-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car in Plainfield. Police say the child was a passenger in a Nissan Rogue yesterday that was making a turn from Riverwalk Court and didn’t yield to an SUV traveling on Illinois Route 59. The two vehicles collided. The girl got out of the Nissan and was running away from the scene when a third car hit her. She was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital and was later taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was identified as 12-year-old Gianna Lamb of Plainfield.  An autopsy was scheduled for today and its unclear if any citations were issued.

