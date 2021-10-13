Plainfield Church Offers Special Mass and Blessing for Health Care Workers

St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield will be hosting a White Mass on Monday, October 19th at 7 p.m. A White Mass is for those in the medical profession. The mass is being offered to all doctors, nurses, nurses aids, plus maintenance, housekeeping and dietary personal in hospitals. The special mass is all for all staff at nursing homes and care facilities. The mass is in appreciation for their work to heal the sick. The church will offer a blessing to all health care workers at this special mass.
The public is welcome for the in-person service but will be available to live-stream on Facebook and YouTube.
facebook.com/StMaryImmaculate/live
youtube.com/StMaryImmaculate/live