Plainfield District 202 Cautiously Optimistic About Possible Return To In-Person Learning In 2021
Dr. Lane Abrell
On Monday night, Plainfield District 202 Superintendent Dr. Lane Abrell told the Board of Education that he is “cautiously optimistic” about possibly returning to in-person learning sometime in the third quarter of the school year – if circumstances continue to improve.
Results from the Educational Choice Forms recently sent to families show that 51 percent to 58 percent of families intend to send students back to in-person learning, depending on the level of school.
District and building administration is using that data to plan for staffing and other logistics for when in-person learning resumes. While there is not firm date set, the third quarter does not begin until January 19, 2021.