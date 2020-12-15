      Breaking News
Plainfield District 202 Cautiously Optimistic About Possible Return To In-Person Learning In 2021

Dec 15, 2020 @ 5:32am
Dr. Lane Abrell

On Monday night, Plainfield District 202 Superintendent Dr. Lane Abrell told the Board of Education that he is “cautiously optimistic” about possibly returning to in-person learning sometime in the third quarter of the school year – if circumstances continue to improve.

Results from the Educational Choice Forms recently sent to families show that 51 percent to 58 percent of families intend to send students back to in-person learning, depending on the level of school.

District and building administration is using that data to plan for staffing and other logistics for when in-person learning resumes. While there is not firm date set, the third quarter does not begin until January 19, 2021.

