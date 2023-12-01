Plainfield District 202 High Schools Present Holiday Music Concerts

The District 202 community is invited to kick off the holiday season with concerts presented by all four high schools’ music departments.

PLAINFIELD SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

The Plainfield South High School music department will present its annual Holiday Collage Concert at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023 in the school auditorium, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

The program will feature all curricular bands and choirs, plus numerous extra-curricular ensembles, in an uninterrupted collage format.

Tickets cost $5 and are for sale online at https://pshsbandboostershop.square.site/events through

Tuesday, December 5, 2023. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Seating is general admission.

PLAINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL – CENTRAL CAMPUS

The Plainfield High School-Central Campus bands and choirs will present their annual Holiday Collage Concert at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the school auditorium, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

Park near the stadium and enter through Door G.

Admission is free and open to the community.

PLAINFIELD EAST HIGH SCHOOL

The Plainfield East High School bands and choirs will present their Holiday Collage Concert at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the school auditorium, 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

The program will feature all curricular bands and choirs as well as numerous small instrumental and vocal ensembles in an uninterrupted collage format.

The concert is free.

PLAINFIELD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

The Plainfield North High School bands and choirs will present their Holiday Collage Concert at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2023 in the school auditorium, 12005 S. 248th Ave., Plainfield.

Admission is free and donations are welcome at the door to support the PNHS bands and choirs.