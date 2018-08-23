Plainfield District 202 Hosts Food Drive At Home Football Games
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 23, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

Plainfield District 202 is participating in the 2018 Hunger Action Month Food Drive. Donations will be accepted at the opening home football games at each of their high schools. Canned good as well as packaged foods and personal supplies can be dropped off in the big, orange box at the main gate. Click here for a list of items needed. The month long food drive begins Friday, August 24th at Plainfield North. Then again on September 7th at Plainfield East and South and on September 14th at Plainfield High School-Central Campus.

Food donation will be accepted through September 21st at all 30 District 202 School and the District office.(click here for more details)

 

