Plainfield District 202 Monitors Heat

District 202 is monitoring the weather closely and does have guidelines for outdoor activities as there are times when it is unsafe for students to be outside.

Conditions that are considered in warm weather include: temperature, humidity, heat index, age of students, length of time outside, and available shade.

A heat index above 95 °F is when indoor activities are required instead of outdoor activities.

District 202 schools will exercise precautionary measures if holding activities outdoors this week and we would like to remind students to hydrate properly, wear lightweight light-colored clothing, and proper shoes.

Also, the heat factor on our buses is sometimes unpredictable and students are allowed to have water bottles on the bus.

Some parents, especially those who have students with medical conditions, may want to consider driving your children to school.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.