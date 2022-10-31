Plainfield District 202 Parent Group Aims to Help Families “Tame the Anxiety Monster”

Plainfield East High School

Plainfield District 202 will share practical ways to support children when anxiety takes over at a special program at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the auditorium at Plainfield East High School, 12001 Naperville Road, Plainfield.

This free program is presented by District 202’s Plainfield Parent Community Network. Doors will open and community resources will be available at 6 p.m. The program will start at 6:30 p.m.

The program will be available in English and Spanish and streamed live. It will also be recorded and posted to the PPCN website at https://plainfieldpcn.org/

Veteran social workers Angela Solis and James V. Dyers will share effective-easy strategies to help children and parents both manage overwhelming emotions in a healthy way.

Solis is a licensed clinical professional counselor, certified alcohol and drug counselor and clinical trauma professional.

Dyers is a Board certified general psychiatrist with experience treating adolescents and adults both as outpatients and inpatients.

The program will include:

· Ways to identify and manage risk when anxiety and overwhelming emotions are out of control.

· Information about effective psychiatric medications and when it makes sense to take them

· A brain-based understanding of anxiety and how much anxiety may be too much.

District 202 social workers, special education administrators and counselors formed the PPCN in fall 2016 to support parents with common parenting needs. A committee comprising district administrators, principals, counselors, and community members oversees the PPCN.

Please visit https://plainfieldpcn.org/ for more information about the PPCN including podcasts of past programs.

Professional development credits (CEUs and CPDUs) will be available for all certified educators attending this program.