Plainfield District 202 Shares Details Regarding False Coronavirus Claim
Plainfield District 202 is sharing details regarding a false report of Covid-19 within their district.
“Good morning District 202 Families and Staff,
Moments ago, we became aware of a photo circulating on social media of the message we sent yesterday regarding a single case of mumps at Plainfield South High School.
In this photo, the word “mumps” was deleted and replaced with the word “Covid-19” (which is the official name for Coronavirus.)
This is absolutely false.
At this time, there is no Covid-19 at Plainfield South or anywhere in District 202 to our knowledge.
This message was posted by a student from outside District 202 and we are addressing the dangerous implications of this posting with the officials at that student’s school.
We apologize for any confusion and appreciate your continued support.”