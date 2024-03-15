Plainfield East High School Goes Into Brief Lockdown On Thursday
March 15, 2024 7:03AM CDT
A large emergency response on Thursday afternoon by the Plainfield Police Department after a student altercation at Plainfield East High School. A teacher pulled the lockdown alarm after there was a student altercation according to Director of Community Relations Linda Taylor. Taylor tells WJOL that, “no students were transported by emergency vehicles. The lockdown alarm triggered the large emergency presence.” The lockdown lasted less than an hour.