Plainfield East HS Music Dept. Hosts Sensory-Friendly Concert

The Plainfield East High School music department will present its “Sounds of the Season” Concert at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in the school’s auditorium at 12001 S. Naperville Road.

The jazz band, percussion ensemble and Madrigal singers will perform in this free event.

The third annual concert is sensory friendly which means the auditorium lights will be on and concert goers are encouraged to move around or make noise during the performances.

Families with special needs or small children are encouraged to attend to enjoy live music in a relaxed setting.