Plainfield Fire Department To Conduct Training Exercise In Downtown Plainfield Sunday Morning

The Plainfield Fire Protection District will be conducting a training exercise on Lockport Street in downtown Plainfield on Sunday August 14, 2022. The exercise will be starting at 7am and last approximately 1 hour. The exercise will require Lockport Street to be shut down both directions from Illinois Street to DesPlaines Street. Pedestrian traffic will still be open utilizing the sidewalk on the south side of Lockport Street. Anyone in the area of the exercise will notice an increase in fire, police, and PEMA activity.
This exercise will allow the fire district to evaluate our tactics and skills in the event that a fire breaks out in our historic downtown business district. There will be a dedicated viewing area at the corner of Lockport Street and Illinois Street for any media or bystanders who want to watch the exercise. We will not be using any live fire or smoke in these training evolutions, so all stores, restaurants, and apartments will not be affected. We appreciate
the Village of Plainfield and our local business owners’ cooperation; without their support this exercise could not happen.