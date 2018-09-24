Plainfield Fire Protection District Open House

The Plainfield Fire Protection District will be holding an Open House on Saturday, September 29th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 23806 W. 135th Street in Plainfield. There will be fire and life safety demonstrations, fire station tours, a children’s firefighter challenge course and free door prize raffles and refreshments. Please plan to join us as we kick off Fire Prevention Week which starts on Sunday, October 7th. This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week from the National Fire Protection Association is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” Look for places that a fire could start around your home and correct any hazards you find. Listen for your smoke alarm and know exactly what to do in the event of a fire. Plan and practice a family escape plan and make sure everyone knows to leave and go to your family meeting place outside, a safe distance from your home, as soon as the smoke alarm sounds. You only have minutes to escape once the smoke alarm sounds. Learn how to escape if there’s a fire in your home. Identify two ways out of every room and make sure doors and windows can be opened. Plan ahead for who will help family members that cannot escape on their own. For more information about fire and life safety visit www.fpw.org, www.plainfieldfpd.com or call us at 815-436-5335. The Plainfield Fire Protection District looks forward to seeing you at our Open House on Saturday, September 29th.