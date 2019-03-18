Plainfield Fire Protection District Promotions

On February 28, 2019 the Plainfield Fire Protection District held a promotional swearing in ceremony at Fire District headquarters for 4 employees. Battalion Chief Vito Bonomo III was promoted and sworn in as Deputy Chief. Vito comes from a family of fire service professionals and is a third generation firefighter. Vito began his career in the fire service in 1996 and joined the Plainfield Fire Protection District in 2006 as a Lieutenant. Vito has served as the Fire District’s Training Officer for 8 years and is a member of the Technical Rescue Team. Vito has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Service Administration from Lewis University, is certified by the State of Illinois as a Chief Fire Officer and is currently working towards finishing his

Executive Fire Officer Certification from the National Fire Academy.

Lieutenant Chuck Kraft was promoted and sworn in as a Battalion Chief who will oversee the Fire District’s Training and Safety Operations. Chuck began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter 31 years ago and was later hired as a part-time employee of the Fire District and was hired full-time in 2006. In 2017 Chuck was awarded Member of the Year by his peers. To be considered Member of the Year recipients must be someone who coaches or helps other workers. Have energy and enthusiasm for work and relationships. Demonstrate intellectual stimulation, spurring others to think about old problems in new ways. Have courage, be dependable and responsible. Function effectively in changing environments respect others, attend Fire District functions and pursue excellence and educational opportunities. Chuck is also the Team Leader of the Fire District’s Water Rescue Team. Before joining the fire service Chuck served in the military for 6 years. Chuck has a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

Firefighter/Paramedic Brandon Vainowski was promoted and sworn in as a Lieutenant. Brandon joined the Plainfield Fire Protection District in 2007 after serving another Fire District and being a Fire Explorer. Brandon is an 11 year member of the Water Rescue Team and Assistant Team Leader. Brandon is also on the Fire Investigation Team and served within the Fire Prevention Bureau, on the Safety Committee and the Rescue Task Force Committee. Brandon holds multiple fire service certifications from the State of Illinois.

Part-time Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Teper was promoted and sworn in as a full-time Firefighter/Paramedic. Kevin’s interest in the fire service began at a young age. Kevin joined the Plainfield Fire Protection District in 2017 after serving another Fire District and working for a private ambulance company. Kevin has an Associate’s Degree from Joliet Junior College and attended the Troy Fire Academy. Please join the Plainfield Fire Protection District in congratulating these employees on their promotions.