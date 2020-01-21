Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Fire Engine 1941 Into Service
New Plainfield Fire Engine 1941, January-16-2020
The Plainfield Fire Protection District is showing off their new fire engine. The 2019 Pierce Pumper was put into service on Thursday, January 16 th at Fire Station 4.
This fire engine carries 750 gallons of water and has a 1,500 gallon per minute pump. In addition to carrying water and pumping water, fire engines also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues, including vehicle extrication tools.
Fire engines are also equipped with emergency medical supplies for treating patients. The previous fire engine 1941 will be used as a reserve engine in the Fire District’s fleet.