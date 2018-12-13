Plainfield Fire Protection District Receives Grant for Cyanide Poisoning Treatment
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 2:17 PM

The Plainfield Fire Protection District received a $1,000 grant from Illinois American Water to purchase Cyanokits for treatment of cyanide poisoning. The kits will be used to treat people exposed to cyanide through smoke inhalation. Cyanide poisoning may disable the body’s ability to use oxygen and without treatment death can result within minutes of exposure. The cyanide antidote works by binding to cyanide making it nontoxic and allowing the body to use oxygen again. The Plainfield Fire Protection District received this grant from the Illinois American Water 2018 Firefighter Grant Program.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lockport Township High School District Issues Statement Regarding Fight Between Students Bourbonnais Man Gets Life In Prison in Joliet Body Shop Murders Governor-Elect Pritzker Planning For His Inauguration Illinois Among States Covered By Sausage Recall CN Rail Investigating Death Of Elderly Man From Richton Park Heritage Trail School Gets Author Visit for “A Bag for Santa”
Comments