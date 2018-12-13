Plainfield Fire Protection District Receives Grant for Cyanide Poisoning Treatment

The Plainfield Fire Protection District received a $1,000 grant from Illinois American Water to purchase Cyanokits for treatment of cyanide poisoning. The kits will be used to treat people exposed to cyanide through smoke inhalation. Cyanide poisoning may disable the body’s ability to use oxygen and without treatment death can result within minutes of exposure. The cyanide antidote works by binding to cyanide making it nontoxic and allowing the body to use oxygen again. The Plainfield Fire Protection District received this grant from the Illinois American Water 2018 Firefighter Grant Program.