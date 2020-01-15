Plainfield Fire Protection District Responded to a Residential Structure Fire Tuesday Night
Nine adult occupants of a home escaped without injury during a Tuesday night house fire in Plainfield. At approximately 8:30 pm on January 14th the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a call for a residential structure fire in the 24000 block of Douglas near Route 59. While enroute to the fire the Plainfield Police Department confirmed that the attached 3 car garage was fully engulfed in flames including 3 cars inside the garage. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes. The fire did extend into the second floor of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the home. Damage to the home is estimated at approximately $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Plainfield Fire Protection District was assisted at the scene by the Bolingbrook Fire Department, Naperville Fire Department, Oswego Fire Protection District, Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Emergency Management Agency, Plainfield Building Department and the MABAS 15 Fire Investigators. Station coverage for additional calls during the fire was provided by the Aurora Township Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, Romeoville Fire Department and Troy Fire Protection District.