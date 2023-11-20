Plainfield Fire Protection District Responds to Structure Fire

On Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at 3:32pm the Plainfield Fire Protection District received a call for an activated fire alarm at 15924 Lincoln Highway in Plainfield. While enroute the fire companies started to receive multiple calls for a working fire at that location. The incident was quickly upgraded to a working fire response and then eventually a full still alarm. Fire crews arrived on the scene and encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions in the far west end of the building. Companies began an aggressive fire attack to contain the fire to that portion of the building but were forced to fight it from the outside due to the roof collapsing shortly after our arrival. The fire was able to be contained to the one business on the far west side of the building. Two vehicles in the building along with with all its contents are a complete loss.

The fire was elevated to a full still alarm which brought in additional manpower and apparatus to assist with firefighting operations. Departments that assisted on the scene included: Lockport FPD, Joliet FD, and Troy FPD. Station coverage was provided by: Bolingbrook FD, Naperville FD, Romeoville FD, and Bristol Kendall FPD.

Plainfield Emergency Management also assisted on the scene with firefighter rehab. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.