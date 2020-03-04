Plainfield Fire Reminds Residents to Check Smoke Detectors When “Springing Ahead”
Plainfield Fire Engine 1941
Daylight Saving Time officially begins Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 am when the time “springs ahead” one hour to 3:00 am and the Plainfield Fire Protection District is asking everyone to please remember to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when changing the time on their clocks. It’s recommended that replaceable batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors be changed every 6 months to ensure that these life saving devices have adequate battery power. The time change in the spring and fall is a good time to remember to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Even smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors that are hardwired into your home’s electric still have a battery for backup during a power outage that needs to be changed if it is a replaceable battery. Some smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors have batteries built into them that are not meant to be changed for the life of the device; the battery compartment is sealed with a ten year battery installed during manufacturing. No matter which type of battery your smoke alarms are powered with the entire unit needs to be replaced every ten years, or if it fails to test properly. Most carbon monoxide detectors have a shorter lifespan than smoke alarms and have an end of life signal when it’s time to replace them. There should be a smoke alarm on every level of your home, including your basement. Smoke alarms should also be located in hallways outside of bedrooms and inside of bedrooms. Carbon monoxide detectors need to be located within 15 feet of sleeping areas. Test all devices monthly and maintain them according to manufacturer’s instructions.