Plainfield Foundation for Excellence Receive Gala Funds Raised
The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence receives a $10,500 check from the funds raised at the 2019 Plainfield Giving Gala which was hosted by the Friends for Charitable Giving in partnership with the Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce. The money will be used for community service scholarships for high school seniors and to pay the fees for a special education athletic league for Plainfield Academy. (From left): Foundation Treasurer Jake Waldron, Giving Gala co-chairs Ron Kazmar and Kathy Kazmar, Foundation Trustees George Capps and Michelle Smith, Foundation Chairperson Margie Bonuchi, Foundation Vice Chairperson Matt Starr, Foundation Trustees Pat Herman and Jon Balke.