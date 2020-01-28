Plainfield Giving Gala Benefitting Community Charities February 22, 2020
File photo dancing
Tickets for the 2020 Plainfield Giving Gala are available for sale at http://plainfieldgivinggala.org
Hosted by the Friends for Charitable Giving, which is a tax exempt public charity organized and operated by volunteers, the mission of the Giving Gala is to raise funds to support charitable causes in the Plainfield area, help those in need within our community, and have a wonderful time doing it. Last year’s Gala provided approximately $70,000 in funding for local charitable organizations.
The Plainfield Giving Gala is a black tie affair held at the Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday, February 22nd starting at 6:00 pm.
Cost per ticket is $125 and includes open bar, formal dinner, silent auction and dancing to the music of the High Society Orchestra. So put on your dancing shoes and come out and join us for a fun evening of dining, dancing and giving back to the community!