Plainfield Man Arrested by State Police on Child Pornography Charges

August 1, 2023 11:34PM CDT
Plainfield Man Arrested by State Police on Child Pornography Charges
Scott R. Martinez (Illinois State Police)

A 41-year-old Plainfield man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges. Scott R. Martinez was arrested by Illinois State on Tuesday on five counts of Possession of Child Pornogrphy.

After a thorough investigation, state police executed a residential search warrant on August 1, 2023, and located evidence of child pornography. Martinez was transported to the Will County Jail and is being held pending a bond hearing.

