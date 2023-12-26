Plainfield Man Arrested For Producing Child Porn

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 West announce the arrest of 33-year-old Joshua M. Baker of Plainfield, IL for five counts of Production of Child Pornography (Class X Felony).

In May of 2023, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began an investigation into the production of child pornography involving a suspect, identified as Baker. With assistance from ISP DCI and the Joliet Police Department, a search warrant was executed, and evidence was seized.

In November of 2023, the case was adopted by ISP DCI Zone 1 West. After a thorough investigation by ISP, the case was presented to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. The above-mentioned charges were filed, and an arrest warrant was issued for Baker.

On December 21, 2023, ISP DCI Zone 1 agents took Baker into custody. Baker is currently detained at the Will County Jail. No further information will be disseminated.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org ; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .