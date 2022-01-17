Plainfield Man Charged in Casino Parking Lot Robbery

A 22-year-old Plainfield man was arrested after a robbery in the parking lot of a local casino on Friday. It was on January 14th at 4:12pm that Police received a report of a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino on Hollywood Boulevard. A female had been robbed after agreeing to purchase an iPhone using the “Offer Up” ap. Upon meeting in the parking lot, the suspect cornered the victim asking where the money was. The suspect then opened up the victim’s jacket and retrieved the money from a pocket. The suspect entered a vehicle and fled the parking lot.
The investigation identified Damion Gather as a suspect in the crime. On Saturday, at 8:35am, Gather’s vehicle was located at a house in the 5100 block of Pontigo Glen Drive. While Officers were on scene, it was learned that Gather had fled from the rear of the residence. A short time later, Officers from the Shorewood Police Department located Gather in a business near Shorewood Drive and Vertin Boulevard. Gather was placed into custody without incident. Damion Gather has been charged with Robbery.