Plainfield Man Dies Following Submerged Vehicle In Retention Pond In Joliet

On July 1, 2021 at approximately 10:29 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Wesmere Parkway and Kimberly Drive in reference to a report of a vehicle that had driven into a nearby retention pond.
A preliminary investigation of this incident determined that a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Plainfield man was southbound on Wesmere Parkway from Theodore Street at which time the vehicle left the roadway and entered a retention pond where the vehicle began to fully submerge under water while the male driver was still inside. Responding Officers entered the water in an attempt to free the driver from the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Divers from the Joliet Fire Department responded to the scene at which time they entered the water and recovered the male victim from the submerged vehicle. The victim was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. This incident remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.