Plainfield Man Missing Since Monday Morning

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a 67-year-old Plainfield man who has been missing since Monday morning. Charles W. Sharp Jr., of the 21000 block of W. Empress Lane in Plainfield, left his home on the morning of August 6th just after 6:30 a.m. Mr. Sharp’s wife has told authorities that Mr. Sharp has been diagnosed with depression and had a 9:00 am doctor’s appointment in Hinsdale. He never arrived to that appointment. He is described as a male white, 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs. with grey hair and blue eyes. As of publication, there has been no activity on Mr. Sharp’s I-Pass transponder, nor any activity on his banking accounts or credit/debit cards. Mr. Sharp is driving a driving a light blue Honda CZV, 4-door, SUV bearing Illinois registration #TL1630. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.