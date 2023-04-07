Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes

A Plainfield mother arrested after allegedly crashing her car into mailboxes and leaving the scene.

On April 5, 2023, at 10:27 AM, Officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Chevrolet Venture driven by 36-year-old Latoya Harrison was northbound in the 2400 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive at which time her vehicle left the roadway and struck three residential mailboxes on the

east side of the street. Following the crash, it was believed Harrison then left the accident scene along with five young children who were passengers in the vehicle.

Officers caught up to Harrison and the children while they were walking in the 2700 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive. Officers confirmed that Harrison had been driving the vehicle which had been involved in the crash. While speaking with the Officers, Harrison exhibited signs of possible alcohol impairment. Harrison refused to perform field sobriety tests and she was placed into custody without incident. Harrison confirmed that her five children were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A relative of Harrison took custody of the children (male ages 7,

5 and female ages 5, 3, and 2).

Latoya Harrison (36, Plainfield) was arrested, processed, and released on a cash bond and her driver’s license for DUI and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (5 Counts).