Plainfield North High School Student Teaches ASL to Lincoln Elementary 2nd graders
Plainfield North High School senior Cora Weibye and helpers are teaching American Sign Language to second graders at Lincoln Elementary School.
Weibye is working in her mom Jennifer Weibye’s second-grade classroom with the ASL Club.
The club is open to any second grader at Lincoln and the group has been active since January. #202proud
Video: http://www.psd202.org/album/22/1318