Plainfield North High School Student Teaches ASL to Lincoln Elementary 2nd graders
By Jess Samson
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 6:11 AM
Plainfield North High School senior Cora Weibye and helpers are teaching American Sign Language to second graders at Lincoln Elementary School.

Weibye is working in her mom Jennifer Weibye’s second-grade classroom with the ASL Club.

The club is open to any second grader at Lincoln and the group has been active since January. #202proud

Video: http://www.psd202.org/album/22/1318

