Plainfield Park District Awarded $400,000 State Park Improvement Grant
Plainfield Park District
The Plainfield Park District has been awarded a $400,000 park improvement grant from the State of Illinois.
Funds from the Open Space Land Acquisition & Development (OSLAD) grant will be used to complete a planned renovation of the Park District’s 75-acre Eaton Preserve on West 135th St., which includes a picnic shelter, playground, and natural area.
The scope of the planned improvements includes upgrades to the park’s existing playground, picnic area, and shed. In addition, plans include improved site accessibility, and recreational and educational opportunities. A play area will be added as well as space for picnics and games, two overlooks, and gathering area with pergola .
A new feature highlighting the history of the park will be included near the foundation of a former barn and existing silo. Improvements are also planned for pathway connections to the park.
Jennifer Rooks-Lopez, Director of Parks and Planning, said that the grant will help the Plainfield Park District continue its goal of making continuous improvements to its parks for residents.
“The planned improvements will allow us to enhance these natural and historical elements at Eaton Preserve while better serving residents of all ages and abilities who visit our parks,” she said.
Plainfield Park District press release