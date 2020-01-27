Plainfield Park District Celebrating 1-Year Anniversary with $1 Entrance Day
The Plainfield Park District will celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the grand opening of the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd., on Feb. 1. Entrance fee for the Prairie Fit fitness center and elevated track will be just $1 all day.
There will be free activities, games, and inflatables for families in PARC’s large gym from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The day will also include free crafts, fitness demonstrations, and refreshments.
Visitors can also enter for a chance to win a free 1-year membership to PARC during the event.
