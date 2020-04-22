Plainfield Park District Celebrating Arbor Day with Tree Giveaway
Plainfield Park District
The Plainfield Park District will celebrate Arbor Day this year with a tree giveaway on April 22 which is Earth Day.
The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center (PARC), 24550 W. Renwick Rd. in Plainfield.
Two hundred trees will be available to the public on a first come, first served basis with up to 3 trees available per car. Tree species include Bur Oak, Red Oak, Swamp White Oak and Persimmon saplings that are between 2.5-3” tall.
All trees have been donated to the District by Living Lands & Waters in support of their Million Trees project.
Jennifer Rooks-Lopez, Director of Parks and Planning, said that the Park District is giving the trees away on April 22, which is Earth Day, so that families can plant them on Arbor Day, Friday, April 24.
To preserve social distancing requirements, residents will be asked to select their trees and then load them into their car and promptly move to allow the next person in line to select their trees.
Trees will be arranged by species for rapid selection.
Residents can download care and planting instructions from the Park District’s website, plfdparks.org.