Plainfield Park District Hosting Winter Events for Active Adults
Plainfield Park District will host several special events for active adults in February and March.
Feb. 12: Valentine Breakfast Bingo—Play a few rounds of bingo during and enjoy a special breakfast to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Registration Deadline is February 7. Program #35402A1
Mar. 11: Hawaiian Luau at the Tiki Terrace in Chicago. Enjoy a family-style Hawaiian dinner and one-hour Luau show. Trip includes dinner, soft drinks, show, gratuity, and transportation. Program #35501A1
Mar. 13: St. Patrick’s Day Party at Plainfield Township Community Center. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Irish lunch and enjoy some Irish-themed entertainment. Registration deadline is March 2. Program #35401A1
The Plainfield Park District hosts programs and events for active adults throughout the year at Plainfield Township Community Center, 15014 S. Des Plaines St.
In addition to special events and outings, the Park District hosts weekly game days, pot luck luncheons, bridge matches as well as mahjong/euchre and Wii Bowling for active adults.
See the most recent winter/spring activity guide (p. 37) for full details or on the website, plfdparks.org.
About the Plainfield Park District
Founded in 1966, The Plainfield Park District is the 9th largest park district in the State of Illinois, serving over 105,000 residents and covering just over 43 square miles. The District serves both Will and Kendall Counties and includes park space and facilities in 7 communities including Plainfield and Wheatland Townships, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Plainfield, and Romeoville. The District is an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency for excellence in delivering parks and recreation services.
