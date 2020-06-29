Plainfield Park District Kicks of Park & Recreation Month with Summer Fun Hunt
Courtesy Plainfield Park District
July 1 marks the start of Park and Recreation Month and to celebrate, the Plainfield Park District is encouraging residents to get outside and discover the parks in their neighborhoods and beyond.
Residents can pick up a copy of Scout’s Summer Fun Hunt, a map that will help them navigate their way to points of interest all over the Park District.
Maps will be available at pop up locations throughout the month of July and starting July 1 in the lobby of the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd., Mon-Fri. from 9a-4:30p.
Best of all, residents who visit at least 6 locations can turn in their map at the end of the summer to receive a prize.
Park and Recreation month celebrates the ongoing mission of parks programs around the country that encourage healthy, active communities, provide therapeutic recreation services, and improve the mental and emotional health of all citizens.
With its mission to enhance lives through quality recreation opportunities, promote fitness, and preserve open space, the Plainfield Park District manages 91 parks, 64 playgrounds, 2 skate parks, 3 dog parks, 25 basketball courts, as well as multi-use paths, trails and sports fields in and around Plainfield.
Scout’s Summer Fun Hunt maps will be available at the following pop up locations starting in July:
· July 1: Boy Scout Park, 23729 W. Ottawa St., 10a-11a
· July 2: Van Horn Woods fishing pier, just north of Caton Farm Rd. off Frontage Rd., 5-6p
· July 7: Northwest Community Park, 25501 W. 127th St. 11:30a-12:30p
· July 15: Daisy Dog Park, Off 135th St., ½ mile west of Route 30. 9a-10a
Maps will also be available (starting July 1) Mon-Fri from 9a-4:30p in the lobby of the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd. and online at plfdparks.org.
About the Plainfield Park District
Founded in 1966, The Plainfield Park District is the 9th largest park district in the State of Illinois, serving over 105,000 residents in Will and Kendall Counties as well as Plainfield and Wheatland Townships, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Plainfield, and Romeoville. The District is an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency for excellence in delivering parks and recreation services.