Plainfield Park District Scout’s Club 202 Starts Aug. 31
The Plainfield Park District will offer Scout’s Club 202 starting Aug. 31 giving
District 202 students a safe place to spend their days during remote learning this fall.
To help District 202 families navigate the unprecedented virtual start to the school year, the Plainfield Park District will offer Scout’s Club 202 starting Aug. 31. Scout’s Club 202 gives working parents a safe place for their students to spend their day as they attend school remotely. It will run Monday-Friday starting August 31 st from 8a-5p at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center (PARC), 24550 W. Renwick Rd., and is open to students in grades K-5.
More Information for District 202 Parents:
– Students will be required to bring their own computer device and headphones for
online learning, their own lunch, two snacks, a refillable water bottle, and a face
mask.- Park District staff will help students stay on task throughout the day for their
online classes based on schedules provided by D202.
– PPD staff will also supervise daily activities for students during free time from
school.
– Parents/Guardians can reserve a spot by making a non-refundable $10 deposit
for each week-long session. Payment for each week is due the Thursday prior to
the start of each new week.
– Program runs August 31 through the week ending October 16.
– In the event students do not return to in-person instruction in October, additional
Club 202 sessions will be added.
– Cost is $180 per week (excluding the week of Labor Day, Monday, 9/7 where it
will be $144).
– Parents can sign up using program code 19504 on the Park District’s website,
plfdparks.org or by following the link, http://ow.ly/O71g50B2vQY.